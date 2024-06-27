Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $330.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANET. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $334.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.25. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $345.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $303,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $303,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,950 shares of company stock worth $64,987,920. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

