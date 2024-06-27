Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Gap Up to $6.11

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $6.28. Arko shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 5,880 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $733.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arko by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 82,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arko by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Arko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arko by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Arko by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

