Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s (AJG) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $253.55 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $266.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.65 and its 200 day moving average is $242.29. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,206,000 after acquiring an additional 38,886 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 113.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 165.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 33,972 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

