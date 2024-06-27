Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.37.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Art’s-Way Manufacturing
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.