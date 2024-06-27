Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Up to $129.39

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.39, but opened at $134.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $136.31, with a volume of 105,093 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

