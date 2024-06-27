Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

AWH opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.50. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 163.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.94) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

