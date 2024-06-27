Aspiriant LLC Acquires New Shares in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARHS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Arhaus by 647.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arhaus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

