Aspiriant LLC Has $29 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $29,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,071,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFUV opened at $39.08 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

