Aspiriant LLC Invests $225,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $281.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.93 and its 200-day moving average is $268.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.55.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

