Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

