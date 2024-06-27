Aspiriant LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 56,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 187,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $66.93 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

