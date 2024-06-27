Aspiriant LLC Sells 10,604 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $175,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG stock opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

