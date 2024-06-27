Aspiriant LLC Sells 3,844 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,679.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,016,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 979,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 764,806 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4,906.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 289,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 254,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AOM stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $43.27.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

