Aspiriant LLC Sells 923 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

