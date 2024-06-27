Aspiriant LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.