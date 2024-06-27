Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATRA
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $3.50. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 671.70%. The company had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics
In related news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,120 shares of company stock worth $94,860. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 164,206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atara Biotherapeutics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.