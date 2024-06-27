Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,293 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 869,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.9 %
NOMD opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
