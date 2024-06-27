Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,293 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 869,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

NOMD opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.