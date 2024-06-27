Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

