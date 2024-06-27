Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $194,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,806 shares of company stock worth $15,679,205. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.