Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Stacy Hock Sells 8,574 Shares of Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 969,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,148,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.