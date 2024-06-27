Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 305,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 415,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUNA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Auna SA will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUNA. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Auna in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter worth about $1,410,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,899,000.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

