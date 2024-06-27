Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Position Boosted by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVSD opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.