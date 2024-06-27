Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.57.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 289,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112,073 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 460,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

