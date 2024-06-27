Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.07.

About Azarga Metals

(Get Free Report)

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.