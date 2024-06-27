AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Down to $44.95

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.95, but opened at $44.02. AZEK shares last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 293,647 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after acquiring an additional 516,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,348,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 825,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

