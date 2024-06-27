B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 226,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,264,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RILY

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -39.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.