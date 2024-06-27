B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 138,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $56.97 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

