B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $248,000 in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth $1,251,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at $61,049,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,592,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,325 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,049,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,003 shares of company stock worth $6,175,744. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $738.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 2.81. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

