B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 611,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,506,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 225,872 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CMS stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

