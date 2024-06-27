Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 11,589 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 21.8% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,304 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

