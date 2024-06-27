Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $136.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.13. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.47.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

