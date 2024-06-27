Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 824 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $199.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.31. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
