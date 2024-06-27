Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 3,507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 669,819 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,889,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,052,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,145,000 after acquiring an additional 435,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFI opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

