Ballentine Partners LLC Has $193,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 480,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 418,878 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in NatWest Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 401,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 283,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

