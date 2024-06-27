Ballentine Partners LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

