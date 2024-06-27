Ballentine Partners LLC Has $218,000 Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after acquiring an additional 585,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 200,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.