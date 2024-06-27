Ballentine Partners LLC Has $234,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,593,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TAK stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

