Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 402.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.3 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

