Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $116.01 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TOL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

