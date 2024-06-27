Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Suzano by 598.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,052 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suzano by 9.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Suzano by 112.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

