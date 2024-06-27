Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 39,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $99.77 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

