Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.8 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $99.05 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.01.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.