Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

Insider Activity

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.