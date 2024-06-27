Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $44.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $45.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

