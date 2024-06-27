Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,737 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.