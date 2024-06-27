Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 428.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after acquiring an additional 65,038 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 55,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.74. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

