Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Garmin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $939,642,000 after buying an additional 63,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,541,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Garmin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,021,000 after buying an additional 54,001 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 932,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,838,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after buying an additional 190,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $161.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.48. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

