Bank of America Cuts Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $69.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE CMC opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

