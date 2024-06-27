Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BBGI opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

