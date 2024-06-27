Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $862.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

